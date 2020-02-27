Hennessey Performance Engineering has teamed up with Morrison, Tennessee-based dealer Brown Lee Ford to offer one heck of a truck.

The Hennessey Venom 775 based on the 2020 Ford F-150 was revealed on Thursday packing a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 tuned to deliver a supercar-worthy 775 horsepower. That's enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.0 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 12.1 seconds at 116 mph.

2020 Hennessey Venom 775 Ford F-150

Yes, this is a full-size pickup truck we're talking about.

To get the power up, Hennessey installs a 2.9-liter supercharger, upgrades the intake and fuel systems, and adds an intercooler. The exhaust is also aided by a stainless-steel cat-back system.

Hennessey doesn't leave the modifications there, however. The company also upgrades the brake package to ensure the truck can slow down from its high-speed jaunts. New 6-piston calipers from Brembo are fitted at the front. These reside within 20-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires from Toyo. Hennessey also installs a 6.0-inch lift kit and a custom front bar with LEDs to further enhance the off-road capabilities.

Only 100 examples are planned for 2020 and each will come with serial numbered plaques in the engine bay and on the dash.

If all of this sounds good to you, the price comes in at $53,300, plus the cost of the donor truck. A few optional extras are available such as a vented hood for $5,950 and custom interior for $4,950.

As mentioned, the trucks are being offered exclusively via Brown Lee Ford. This is the same Ford dealer who last year was selling 700-horsepower Mustang GTs for just $40,000.