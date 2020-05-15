BMW has been spotted testing the next generation of its 4-Series Gran Coupe. Its sighting confirms that the next 4-Series family will have two sedans in the lineup, the other being the battery-electric i4.

A hardcore version of the recently revealed 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI has also been spotted. The car is a redesigned version of the Golf GTI TCR sold overseas and is unlikely to be bound for the United States.

Tesla will reportedly introduce a durable, low-cost battery within a year, starting with its cars made in China. The battery is said to have been developed in partnership with CATL and able to last up to one million miles, even with multiple rapid charges.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

