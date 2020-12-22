BMW has been spotted testing the next generation of its 4-Series Gran Coupe. Its sighting confirms that the next 4-Series family will have two sedans in the lineup, the other being the electric i4.

Mercedes-Benz is developing a touchscreen display that will span the width of a vehicle's dash. It will be powered by Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, as well as artificial intelligence, and we'll first see it in the upcoming EQS electric sedan.

Rumors of a car from Apple, the so-called Project Titan, are back making headlines again. This time there are credible sources who claim the car is on track for production around 2024.

