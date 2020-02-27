The new Golf GTI based on the eighth generation of Volkswagen's Golf hatchback has landed. The car is bound for the United States, albeit with a lower output than the 245 horsepower that the rest of the world is getting. A new Golf R should follow in the summer.

Jaguar has been spotted testing an updated version of its E-Pace. It's part of Jaguar's plan to update or redesign every model in its lineup over the course of the coming year.

China's Techrules has given up plans for its Ren extended-range electric supercar for now, but the company will still sell the microturbine range extender that the Ren featured. Techrules' microturbine generates 45 kilowatts, runs on renewable fuels, and can be used as a range extender, heater, or a standalone power generator.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New Volkswagen Golf GTI arrives with more power and tech, same old charm

2021 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots

Techrules ready to start sales of microturbine range extender

2020 Chevrolet Equinox vs. 2020 GMC Terrain: Compare Crossovers

Revived Hispano-Suiza to present faster, more powerful version of 1,000-plus-horsepower Carmen electric GT

Lucid reveals battery cell supplier for 400-mile Air electric sedan

Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV teased ahead of 2020 debut

Ford issues 3 recalls for F-150, F-Series pickup trucks

Season 2 of Netflix's excellent "Formula One: Drive to Survive" series starts Feb. 28

Hyundai connects its transmissions to all the data, boosts vehicle efficiency