Austria's KTM is the latest manufacturer to unveil a contender for the revived GT2 series organized by SRO, which is set to start racing later this year in competitions held in Asia, Europe and North America.

KTM's contender is based on the company's X-Bow track car which has now been in production since 2008.

The X-Bow GT2 in competition spec weighs approximately 2,200 pounds and produces over 600 horsepower from its Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5. The combination results in a power-to-weight ratio better than one horsepower for every four pounds of weight, though balance of performance rules will likely end up inhibiting this.

2020 KTM X-Bow GT2 race car

Pricing information and further technical details on the X-Bow GT2 will be announced closer to the start of testing in mid-March.

SRO's GT2 series is aimed at amateur drivers and designed to fill the wide gap between current GT4 and GT3 series, the latter of which has become extremely expensive in recent years and dominated by professional teams, making it difficult for amateurs to compete. Cars developed for the series put more of an emphasis on straight-line speed, and as such they have more power and less restrictive aero than GT3-spec cars. Other manufacturers include Audi and Porsche.

In addition to the X-Bow GT2, KTM is also readying a tamer GTX version with 500 hp that will be eligible for various competitions around the globe, including the Nürburgring-based endurance series known as NLS (previously VLN). KTM is also considering developing its own one-make series for the X-Bow GTX that could starting racing in 2021. A GT4-spec X-Bow has been in production since 2018.