Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for a compact electric crossover SUV that's confirmed for launch in fall 2021.

It's called the Ioniq 5, and we were given a preview at last year's Frankfurt International Motor Show by the 45 concept. The vehicle is the first in a trio of electric cars coming from a new Hyundai sub-brand for EVs, dubbed Ioniq (yes, the name of Hyundai's current Prius rival); an Ioniq 6 sedan based on this year's Prophecy concept and an Ioniq 7 SUV are also coming.

The Ioniq 6 is due in 2022, and the Ioniq 7 in 2024.

Judging by our latest spy shots, the Ioniq 5 will closely mirror the design of the 45 concept. Of course, there have been a few changes made for production, such as the more conventional lights and the addition of side mirrors and door handles.

Hyundai 45 concept

Hyundai called the concept the 45 because the reveal coincided with the 45th anniversary of the unveiling of the Pony Coupe concept, a Giugiaro design that went on to spawn a production Pony—the first Hyundai-badged car—a year later (the concept's design was also characterized by a number of 45-degree angles). The Ioniq 5 will be Hyundai's first dedicated EV.

Hyundai already offers EVs in the form of the battery-electric Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric and fuel cell-electric Nexo, but the Ioniq 5 will be the automaker's first vehicle based on a platform designed specifically for battery-electric cars. Called the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), the platform will also likely be used by Kia and Genesis for their own EVs.

Unfortunately, there isn't any info out on the Ioniq 5, though we can confirm we'll see it in the United States. What we can expect is the option of an electric motor at each axle and most likely a range exceeding the 258 miles of the similar sized Kona Electric.

The sighting of the Ioniq 5 comes just months after Hyundai and U.S.-based EV startup Canoo announced plans to co-develop a separate modular platform for electric cars. The Canoo platform will be flexible enough to spawn everything from small hatchbacks to large vans and will also incorporate self-driving technology. It isn't clear when the first Hyundai based on the Canoo platform will be launched.