Having just added the DBX and Vantage Roadster to its lineup, Aston Martin's updates to the DB11 for the 2021 model year are understandably on the mild side.

The only real news is the addition of a special edition known as the Shadow Edition for the DB11 V8 coupe and Volante convertible.

The cars are identified by subtle styling enhancements such as gloss black accents around the body, 20-inch wheels also finished in gloss black, custom treadplates with the “Shadow Edition” inscription, and a mix of black Alcantara and leather trim in the cabin.

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante Shadow Edition

Just 300 examples will be built for worldwide sale and pricing for customers in the United States starts at $222,600.

The DB11 V8 models are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG and tuned to deliver 503 horsepower and 513 pound-feet of torque. DB11 buyers seeking more power can opt for a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 developed in-house at Aston Martin and rated at 630 hp and 513 lb-ft in current spec. The only transmission offered on the DB11 is an 8-speed automatic.

Aston Martin will present the DB11 V8 Shadow Edition on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show. For more coverage on the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.