Mercedes-Benz has a new generation of the GLA compact crossover SUV on its hands, and once again there's a high-performance GLA45 derivative from Mercedes-AMG. The new GLA45 boasts up to 382 horsepower in the United States (416 hp elsewhere) and improves on its predecessor in almost every way.

Toyota touts its TRD Pro lineup as the ideal mix of practicality and off-road capability. To determine for ourselves, we recently spent time with the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and came away impressed.

Subaru's WRX and WRX STI have been with us in their current form since 2015, but the Japanese automaker is working on a redesign and today we took a look at what's potentially on the table for the WRX STI variant. We hear as much as 400 hp will be offered from a new turbocharged flat-4.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

