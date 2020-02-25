Honda is unlikely to launch a new S2000, but the automaker is working to keep existing cars on the road longer. A decade after the S2000 went out of production, Honda will start making new parts for the sports car.

First spotted by Motor Trend, on Honda's Japanese-language website, the parts catalog will launch in June. Honda hasn't said which parts will be offered, because it's looking to fans for input about what to reproduce.

If you own an S2000 and need replacement parts, you can post your wishlist on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #S2000PartsCatalog. Honda wants to know which parts would be hardest to find if the supply stops, such as those without an aftermarket equivalent, according to Motor Trend.

Honda will take requests between February 20 and April 30, update the website in May, and launch the finalized parts catalog the following month.

Manufactured between the 2000 and 2009 model years (with a facelift for the 2004 model year), the S2000 became an enthusiast favorite thanks to nimble handling and a rev-happy, 240-horsepower 4-cylinder VTEC engine. The car became popular with tuners, and made intermittent appearances in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.

The demise of the S2000 left a hole in enthusiasts' hearts, fueling occasional rumors that the sports car will return. But Honda hasn't shown any real interest in launching a new S2000.

Honda rival Toyota has covered both angles. Not only did Toyota resurrect the Supra (with help from BMW), but it's also launching a line of replacement parts for classic Supras.