With the Polestar 1 now in customer hands and the Polestar 2 due to start deliveries any day now, attention turns toward what's coming next from the Swedish performance EV brand.

Polestar on Tuesday provided some insight with the reveal of the Precept concept, a large fastback sedan which, if it were in production, would compete with the Porsche Taycan and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S.

Polestar hasn't specifically said that the Precept is bound for production, though CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement that the concept “previews future vehicles,” particularly in the way that it makes use of sustainable materials and open digital systems.

The Precept from certain angles looks similar to another fastback sedan currently on sale, the Kia Stinger. However, the Precept is much larger, with its wheelbase measuring 122.4 inches, or 8.0 more than the Stinger. It's also about 6.0 inches longer than the wheelbase of the Model S. The result is plenty of space for rear seat passengers as well as a big battery pack, according to Polestar.

The clean, minimalist design points the direction that future Polestars will take as the brand further distinguishes itself from Volvo. Recall, Polestar was originally a race team and tuner for Volvo. The central focus on the outside is aerodynamic efficiency (notice the absence of a grille?) while inside it's all about sustainable materials. Interior panels are made from flax-based materials and the seat surfaces from recycled plastic bottles. Elsewhere, recycled cork vinyl and fishing nets are used.

Technology will also play a major role in the design of future Polestars. That element on the roof? It houses lidar sensors for the car's self-driving system. The side mirrors have also been replaced by a camera-based system, as has the rearview mirror.

Polestar Precept concept

The Precept also features Polestar's next-generation interface which relies on a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch, vertically mounted infotainment screen powered by an automotive-specific version of Google's Android operating system. The system is open to third-party developers meaning you'll have the ability to download and install numerous apps in the future to enhance the functionality of your car.

When might we see elements from the Precept in production? Polestar's next model will be a small SUV called the Polestar 3 that we'll see around 2022. Could a large sedan styled like the Precept follow as a Polestar 4? Time will tell.

The Precept concept makes its world debut on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show. For more from the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.