Bentley will use next week's Geneva International Motor Show to present the Bacalar, a coach-built special crafted by Mulliner and inspired by last year's EXP 100 GT concept car.

However, you don't have to be a buyer of coach-built specials to access the talents of Mulliner. In fact, to showcase what its official personalization department can do for its regular models, Bentley will also use the Geneva show to present the Continental GT Convertible by Mulliner.

2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible by Mulliner

The transformation starts at the front where a new grille with a double-diamond pattern is added. This is complemented by bespoke side vents that continue the silver on black diamond theme of the grille. Completing the look on the outside are 22-inch wheels with a 10-spoke pattern and floating center caps that remain upright as the wheel rotates.

More diamond patterns are found inside, such as the pattern of the quilted leather on the seats and other surfaces, including for the first time on the tonneau cover as well. Each stitched diamond requires 712 individual stitches, bringing the grand total in the car to almost 400,000. Another special touch is the center console whose trim also sports a diamond pattern.

2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible by Mulliner

Bentley will offer up the Continental GT Convertible by Mulliner in V-8 and W-12 guises and buyers will also be able to choose a unique paint finish for the car. Pricing information is yet to be announced.

The Geneva auto show starts March 3. To learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.