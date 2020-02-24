Mercedes-Benz jumped into the vehicle subscription game a couple of years back, albeit on a trial basis limited to the cities of Nashville, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

While the subscription plan, known as Mercedes-Benz Collection, included membership tiers with access to some Mercedes-AMG vehicles, the performance skunkworks is now testing the waters with a membership tier of its own. The new AMG-Exclusive tier is currently limited to Atlanta and costs $3,595 per month, plus a one-time activation fee of $495.

The cost is steep but also includes insurance, 24/7 roadside assistance, all maintenance, a pick up and delivery service, and no mileage limitations. You basically only have to cover the cost of fuel. And there's no minimum period for the subscription. After the first 32 days, the subscription is automatically renewed but the subscriber can cancel at any time.

The list of models currently available in the AMG-Exclusive tier include the following:

Mercedes-AMG C63

Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet

Mercedes-AMG GLC63

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe

Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

Mercedes-AMG G63

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

Mercedes-AMG GT C

The reservation process for a vehicle is handled via an app and a local concierge, and while a vehicle can be reserved for extended periods, eventually it will need to be returned for checks and maintenance. In this case, the subscriber will be provided with a similar vehicle in exchange.

While automakers remain quiet on the financial benefits of vehicle subscriptions, more of them are slowing joining the game. Some, like Cadillac, are also returning after taking a break.