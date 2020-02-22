Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Alex Albon finally spent some time with the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar this week. Naturally they're fans of the car, but it would be hard not to when you have a 1,160-horsepower V-12 to play with. First deliveries are scheduled for the second half of the year.

Czinger 21C

Another hypercar in the news this week was the Czinger 21C. According to the Los Angeles-based company behind it, the 21C packs as much as 1,233 horsepower generated by a pair of electric motors at the front axle and a 2.88-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 at the rear. It will also apparently run the quarter-mile in just 8.1 seconds.

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo

Nissan's GT-R Nismo received substantial updates for the 2020 model year, and this week we had our first test of them. The 600-hp output hasn't changed but the car is now lighter and slipperier, with more stopping power and more grip.

Audi E-Tron S first drive

Another car we tested was the Audi E-Tron Sportback. The electric crossover may pack a heavy battery but you won't notice this much when driving aggressively.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004C race car

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus this week completed the initial shakedown for the racing version of its SCG 004 supercar. The car will compete in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in May and road-going versions should start delivery by the end of the year.

Bugatti Chiron Sport Noire Sportive

Bugatti completed its 250th Chiron, a limited-edition Chiron Sport Noire Sportive. It means the automaker is now at the midway point in the Chiron's lifecycle as only 500 will be built in total. Just 100 build slots are said to be left.

2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition

Honda revealed full details on its updated Civic Type R. The car has benefited from a better ride, more features, and standard active safety features. There's also a new track-focused model that will be limited to just 600 units in the United States.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, Ford's next-generation F-150 was spotted testing. The top-selling pickup truck is set to receive plug-in hybrid and electric options and possibly a new V-8. Some variants may even feature independent rear suspension, which would be a first for the F-150.