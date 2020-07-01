Mansory is back with its own take on the Ford GT. The German tuner has completely rebodied the Ford supercar and dialed up the output from the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

Porsche has just launched the GTS version of its third-generation Cayenne, and we've tested it. A twin-turbo V-8 and a lowered, firmer suspension make this particularly variant one of the sportiest SUVs on the market.

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf R is testing free of camouflage, which means the launch must be coming up soon. The new car will follow a familiar recipe but we hear output may be increased to 316 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

