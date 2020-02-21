The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R was spied; Lucid is preparing to one up Tesla; we drove the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R was spotted free of camouflage undergoing final cold-weather testing. Expected to arrive in the U.S. in the second half of 2020 as a 2021 model, the new Golf R will still send power from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 power to all four wheels. Expect a high-tech cabin that matches the latest Golf, which might not come to the U.S.

Maserati's new supercar will be called the MC20, standing for Maserati Corse 2020. The Italian automaker plans to return to racing with the MC20, though it's unclear which series. The MC20 is being developed and will be built in Modena, Italy, with an powertrain that won't be shared with Ferrari. An electric version will be offered at some point. The MC20 will debut in May.

Lucid is preparing to unveil its first electric car, the Air, in April at the 2020 New York auto show. Motor Authority's sister site Green Car Reports sat down with Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson and learned the automaker is looking to beat Tesla at its own game: efficiency. Lucid has focused much of its development effort on the battery and propulsion system, and Rawlinson thinks 400 miles of range at highway speed is achievable.

General Motor's Australian subsidiary Holden is dead. The automaker announced that its brand Down Under will be shuttered by 2021 as part of an effort to exit the right-hand-drive market. About 600 staff will lose their jobs, while 200 will be kept on the payroll to handle warranty, parts, and service for up to 10 years.

We slid behind the wheel of the updated 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo. The ultimate version of Godzilla went on a carbon-fiber diet for 2020 and lost 59.3 pounds. With stickier tires, less weight, and stronger brakes, the latest version of the GT-R Nismo shows the Japanese supercar just hit its prime after a decade on the market.