Maserati's long march toward full electrification commences in April with the introduction of an updated Ghibli boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Maserati will then look to introduce similarly updated versions of the Quattroporte and Levante, which will enter production at their respective plants in Turin, Italy, in July, meaning we should see them arrive for the 2021 model year.

The update will be the first for the Levante since the mid-size SUV arrived on the market as a 2017 model. It will be the second for the Quattroporte, however. The current generation of Maserati's full-size sedan was introduced for the 2014 model year and was given its first update for 2017.

2020 Maserati Levante with Zegna Pelletessuta woven leather interior

No details on the updates to the Levante and Quattroporte have been announced but the cars are expected to benefit from revised styling, available plug-in hybrid powertrains, and semi-autonomous electronic driver-assist features.

Maserati is shaping up to have a busy year as the covers will also come off the brand's long-awaited sports car shortly, which on Thursday was announced by the automaker to sit in the supercar segment. Maserati also announced the new name MC20 for the car to link it with the Ferrari Enzo-based MC12 supercar launched in 2004.

The MC20 will debut on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show. It will debut with an internal-combustion engine but a battery-electric powertrain is planned at some point in the car's lifecycle. An open-top version is also coming. Maserati will build the MC20 at its plant in Modena, Italy, where the GranTurismo was previously built.

Slide from Fiat Chrysler Automobile's 2019 H1 financial results presentation

Following the sports car will be another new model, this time a small SUV. It will be built at a plant in Cassino, Italy, and should arrive in early 2021. The Cassino plant is where fellow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand Alfa Romeo builds the Stelvio small SUV, and the two models will likely share their underpinnings.

Maserati will then launch the redesigned GranTurismo later in 2021. The new model, which will also have a GranTurismo Convertible option (GranCabrio outside the United States) due in 2022, will be built at a plant in Turin and could be offered exclusively with battery-electric power.

According to its most recent plan, Maserati will then introduce redesigned versions of the Quattroporte and Levante in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Both of these will have the option of battery-electric power.