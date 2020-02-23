The Ferrari SF90 Stradale marks a major technological milestone for the Prancing Horse. It's Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid, and also the most powerful Ferrari road car yet. The automaker just released a video showing how this high-performance hybrid gets built.

The video is high on drama, thanks to a pumped-up soundtrack, but short on narration. It does show every stage of the production process, albeit with little explanation of what's going on.

At Ferrari's Maranello factory, humans and machines work together to build each car. Engines are hand assembled. Workers also inspect each assembled body for imperfections, fixing some by hand with files. Humans and robots then team up to paint each car.

The video also offers a look at Ferrari's design process. It's a mix of old school clay models and virtual reality digital renderings.

The mix of old and new techniques carries over to the interior. Leather upholstery is machine cut, but hand assembled.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari's new flagship, sitting above the 812 Superfast in the automaker's lineup.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 4.0-liter turbocharged V-8 (the same one used in the F8 Tributo) and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, coupled to a 3-motor electric drive system. The result is 986 horsepower.

One electric motor is positioned between the engine and transmission. It can either help drive the rear wheels, or recapture energy from braking. The other two motors drive the front axle, giving the SF90 Stradale all-wheel drive. Only these motors power the car when it's in all-electric mode, making the SF90 front-wheel drive in that mode. Top speed on electric power is limited to 84 mph.

With both the V-8 and the electric drive system engaged, the SF90 Stradale will reach a top speed of 211 mph, according to Ferrari. The SF90 Stradale will also accelerate to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds, and reach 124 mph in 6.7 seconds, according to Ferrari. The automaker also quotes a 1:19 lap time of its Fiorano test track. That's 0.7 seconds quicker than the LaFerrari hybrid.

The SF90 Stradale surpasses the LaFerrari in more than just lap times. It makes use of electrification in a more meaningful way than the LaFerrari, which didn't have an official all-electric mode. The SF90 Stradale also won't be a limited edition. It will have a regular production cycle like Ferrari's other models.