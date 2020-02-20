Maserati is developing a new supercar that will mark its return to racing.

On Thursday, Maserati announced its new supercar will be called the MC20 and it will be revealed at the end of May.

The name is an acronym that stands for Maserati Corse (Italian for course or racing) 2020. Maserati said the MC20 marks a new phase for the automaker's history with 2020 as the year.

Teased in November, the MC20 will be a two-seat mid-engine supercar. Its powertrains won't be shared with Ferrari, which marks a break for the brand. The automaker is developing mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains. It's not clear which types of powertrains will be used in the MC20, though we do know there will an electric version.

The design will likely be dramatically different than the Alfieri concept, a 2+2, front-engine vehicle that might end up evolving into the next Granturismo.

Maserati will build the MC20 at its Viale Ciro Menotti Plant in Modena, Italy, where production of the Granturismo ended in November. Development is taking place at Maserati's Modena-based Innovation Lab.

The automaker noted the MC20 "is the natural evolution" of the MC12 supercar, which was based on the Ferrari Enzo in the mid 2000s. Maserati raced the MC12 in the FIA GT series from 2004 to 2010, where it won 22 races and a total of 14 Constructors' Championship, Drivers' Championship, and Teams' Championships titles.

It's unclear which class and series the MC20 will race in when Maserati returns to racing with its new supercar.