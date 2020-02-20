Nissan's GT-R Nismo received substantial updates for the 2020 model year, and we've just tested them. The 600-horsepower output hasn't changed but the car is now lighter and slipperier, with more stopping power and more grip.

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R has benefited from a better ride, more features, and standard active safety features. There's also a new track-focused model that will be limited to just 600 units in the United States.

The plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe was spotted. The car should be coming soon and could pack as much as 800 horsepower when it arrives.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo proves Godzilla gets better with age

2020 Honda Civic Type R brings upgrades, track-focused flagship

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 EQ Performance 4-Door Coupe spy shots

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. 2020 Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

The SCG 004 is real, on the track, and sounds glorious

Bill Gates owns a Taycan, calls EV progress “most hopeful” for climate concern

BMW reveals M2 special edition designed by graffiti legend Futura 2000

From Altima to Rogue to GT-R in a week: Nissan rolls out car subscription plan

Land Rover demonstrates toughness of new Defender on James Bond movie set

VW compact pickup sidelined for US, could come back all-electric