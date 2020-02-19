Land Rover's new Defender is set to star in the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time To Die,” and a new ad shows the incredibly tough conditions the rugged off-roader had to endure during filming.

The ad shows rehearsal footage filmed at a location in Scotland, and in it we see Defenders survive stunts like a 100-foot jump, high-speed drive on rough terrain, and even a flip.

Land Rover supplied ten examples of its four-door Defender 110 models to be used as stunt vehicles for the movie, including some of the earliest examples built. One of them has a VIN ending in 007—how very appropriate.

2020 Land Rover Defender on the set of new James Bond movie “No Time To Die”

No modifications were made to the body structure except the installation of a roll cage for safety purposes. And naturally the Defenders were up to the task thanks to their high ground clearance, off-road suspension, and massive 35 inches of wading depth.

The Defender is set to reach dealers this spring as a 2020 model. It will be priced from $50,925 and include a three-door Defender 90 model, too. And if you like the particular spec of the Defenders using for filming, Land Rover said they feature Santorini Black exteriors, darkened skid pans, and 20-inch wheels with off-road tires.

“No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig in the lead role and is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. There will be at least four Aston Martins appearing, too, including the new Valhalla hypercar.