BMW has just unveiled a new generation of its 4-Series, and soon—in September to be precise—the high-performance M4 variant will arrive.

We now have fresh spy shots and video of the new M4 which we'll likely see on sale next year as a 2021 model.

Our latest spy footage confirms that the large, vertical-kidney grille of the regular 4-Series will transfer over to the M4. Here, the grille is also flanked by additional intakes to keep things cool under the hood. We also spot signature BMW M cues like the quad-exhaust system at the rear, aerodynamic side mirrors, and high-performance brake package. The standard wheels are 19 inchers wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

At launch, BMW will offer both an M4 and M4 Competition. The M4 will come exclusively with a 6-speed manual while the M4 Competition will come exclusively with an 8-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive will be standard on both but all-wheel drive will be made available on the M4 Competition at a later date.

Teaser for BMW M4 debuting in September 2020

Power will come from the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 that debuted in the 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M. The engine will deliver 473 horsepower in the base M3 and M4 and 503 hp in the Competition grade. The Competition models will also have up to 479 pound-feet of torque. The same engine will power a new M4 GT3 customer race car that BMW is readying for the 2022 motorsport season.

The same mechanicals will also feature in a new M3 sedan set for launch alongside this new M4. The M3 will also feature the oversized grille to help set it apart from the rest of the 3-Series range.

2021 BMW M4 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Further out, BMW will add an M4 Convertible to the lineup, and possibly a new M4 Gran Coupe.

And while it's yet to be confirmed, we should see a repeat of the M4 CS, and potentially a new M4 CSL sitting in the same space as the former M4 GTS. Both of these hardcore models will likely arrive in coupe format only.