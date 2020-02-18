A company out of Los Angeles plans to unveil a hypercar boasting 3D-printed construction and an in-house developed hybrid powertrain at next month's Geneva International Motor Show.

The company is called Czinger, and it first announced the new hypercar, the 21C, a week ago. Now, Czinger has revealed a handful of specs.

Czinger 21C

Power in the 21C will come from an in-house developed hybrid powertrain good for 1,233 horsepower. This is enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in just 1.9 seconds, according to the company.

The powertrain will sit in a lightweight yet sturdy vehicle structure built using 3D-printed components. Czinger founder Kevin Czinger originally developed the construction method for a proof-of-concept vehicle known as the Divergent Blade. In the Blade, the vehicle structure consisted of 3D-printed sections fused together using a patented process and reinforced with carbon fiber elements.

Kevin Czinger in the Divergent Blade

Also common with the Blade is the 21C's tandem-style seating for two, where the passenger sits directly behind the driver. This has enabled Czinger to add a central driving position and keep the body very narrow.

More details will be coming up soon as the Czinger 21C makes its world debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, which starts March 3. To learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.