Electric semi-trailer truck company Nikola is ready to expand into the world of pickup trucks. This week, it announced a pickup called the Badger that has an extended-range electric powertrain—where the range extender is a hydrogen fuel cell stack.

2021 Toyota Supra

Toyota gave its Supra a round of updates for the 2021 model year. The list includes a more affordable model with a 4-cylinder engine and a decent bump in power for the 6-cylinder model. Sadly there's still no option for a manual transmission.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin announced a round of updates for its 2021 Vantage. Key among them is the new Vantage Roadster body style and an available front fascia with a more traditional design than the standard fascia.

2021 Jaguar F-Type R first drive

One of the cars we sampled this week was the heavily updated 2021 Jaguar F-Type. There's new looks, new tech in the cabin, and a pruned lineup. Thankfully there's still plenty of powertrains to choose from including a V-8.

2020 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang

Shelby American built a new wide-body Ford Mustang as a tribute to company founder Carroll Shelby, and it's packing 825 horsepower.

Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus revealed its most ambitious car yet. Called the Glickenhaus 007, new model is a Le Mans Hypercar race car that SCG will enter in the 2020/2021 World Endurance Championship. And per the new LMH rules the car will race under, a run of road-going versions will also be built.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Land Rover was out testing its redesigned Range Rover Sport. The mid-size luxury SUV will boast a new platform, electrified powertrains, and hopefully a new SVR performance hero.

2021 Cadillac Escalade vs. 2020 Lincoln Navigator

And finally, we put together a comparison between the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and its Lincoln Navigator arch rival. It's well worth the read if you're considering purchasing either vehicle.