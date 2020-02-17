Ford no longer offers a Harley-Davidson edition F-250 pickup truck, but a company based in Elkhart, Indiana, is building one independent of the Blue Oval.

Tuscany Motor Co. previously launched Harley-Davidson editions of the 2020 Ford F-150 and 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, and now it's giving the larger F-250 the same treatment.

The company has an arrangement with Harley-Davidson to use the motorcycle company's logo and other design elements on custom trucks.

As with the F-150 and Sierra, Tuscany said it worked with Brad Richards, vice president of styling and design at Harley-Davidson, on the modifications. The F-250 is specifically inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, Tuscany said.

The F-250 Harley-Davidson gets BDS suspension with Fox shocks, as well as 22-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich tires.

2020 Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson

Fender flares, new exhaust tips, and a new hood add a bit more visual muscle. The truck is available in three colors—Agate Black, Star White, and Lead Foot (gray)—and all feature orange accent trim.

Inside, the F-250 sports custom leather seats with orange accent stitching, piano black trim, billet pedals, and a numbered plaque.

Harley-Davidson badging is sprinkled throughout the exterior and interior, and the truck gets window tinting that's 50-state legal, according to Tuscany.

Unlike Tuscany's F-150 Harley-Davidson, which features a supercharger and other engine upgrades good for over 700 horsepower, the F-250 has a stock powertrain for now.

Production of the new F-250 Harley Davidson will be limited to 250 units. Pricing starts at $111,185, and the truck comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. The trucks will be available through selected Ford dealers beginning in April 2020.