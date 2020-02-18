Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing have teamed up on yet another special-edition boat. Unveiled last week at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show, the 59-foot Tirranna AMG Edition is the 12th boat resulting from the partnership between the two performance brands.

AMG's Performance Studio in Affalterbach, Germany, also designed a one-off G63, with a livery matching the one on the boat.

Cigarette Racing Tirranna

As with land-based performance vehicles, Cigarette Racing used carbon fiber to trim weight. The lightweight material was used throughout the boat's superstructure, as well as the hardtop. The carbon fiber hardtop also helps reduce the boat's center of gravity, improving handling, the Florida-based company said.

Power comes courtesy of six Mercury Racing 450R V-8 outboard engines. They produce 450 horsepower apiece, for a grand total of 2,700 hp. That allows for a top speed of 80 mph, according to Cigarette Racing.

Cigarette Racing Tirranna

The boat also features a gyrostabilizer that decreases roll by 80 percent, and bow and stern thrusters to make docking easier.

In comparison, the Mercedes-AMG G63 designed to match the boat, known as the G63 Cigarette Edition, uses the brand's ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, making 577 hp and 627 pound-feet of torque. That will get this SUV from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is 137 mph in standard trim, or 149 mph with the optional Driver's Package.

Cigarette Racing Tirranna and 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Cigarette Edition

The SUV's exterior has the same black and gold livery as the boat, while the interior features the same combination of Macchiato Beige and Dark Blue Nappa leather. AMG said this is the first time it has done a vehicle with an interior matching one of the special-edition Cigarette Racing boats.

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing have been collaborating since 2007, creating a line of special-edition boats inspired by models such as the AMG GT R sports car and AMG One hypercar in that time.