We took a spin in the 2021 Jaguar F-Type; Apple CarKey will change how people unlock and lock their cars; and the 2021 Toyota Supra debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type has been pared down to just six builds with a hard top and convertible, 4-, 6-, or 8-cylinders under the hood, and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The streamlined lineup is cheaper than last year and just as gorgeous. We slid behind the wheel of the updated grand tourer and found it provided that emotional connection that Jaguar needs right now.

We compared the 2021 Cadillac Escalade to the 2020 Lincoln Navigator. The interior of the Navigator gives an old-school Chris Craft boat luxury-liner feel while the Escalade's cabin is filled with screens and the latest technology. The Navigator goes modern under the hood with a turbocharged V-6 engine while the Escalade sticks to its truck-based roots with a naturally aspirated V-8—and a turbodiesel inline-6 joins the lineup to give buyers a more fuel efficient option. The Navigator gets the edge on design and space but the Escalade goes all-in on tech, neither are cheap.

Apple's next update to its iOS will be 13.4 and it might change how many people lock, unlock, and even start their vehicles. A beta version of iOS 13.4 references a feature called CarKey. The system's internal files describe how an iPhone or Apple Watch could be used in place of a traditional car key using NFC (Near Field Communication) technology. It wouldn't require Face ID for authentication and would work even if the mobile device's battery is dead.

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport was spotted undergoing cold weather testing. Expected to arrive in 2021 the new Range Rover Sport will look boxier, with a more upright shape inside and out. Expect design elements from the 2020 Defender to make their way into the latest Range Rover Sport., along with mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric powertrain options. The new luxury SUV will ride on Land Rover's MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform that will debut in 2020 with the redesigned Jaguar XJ.

The 2021 Toyota Supra received substantial updates for its second year on the market. A turbo-4 engine powers the base model while the turbo-6 receives a substantial power bump of 47 horsepower. The suspension's been retuned and there's more bracing for lateral stiffness. Every Supra will features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the base price will be lower, though Toyota didn't say how much it will cost when it goes on sale in June.