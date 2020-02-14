The Fast and the Furious franchise has always had memorable female characters, and now an all-female spin-off is coming.

In an interview this week with MTV to talk up “Fast and Furious 9,” which hits theaters May 22, Vin Diesel, who plays the character Dominic Toretto in the franchise and produced some of the films, said he's already working on an all-female spin-off and that a script is almost complete.

‘I’ve created a female spin-off,” he said. “And that script comes next month, so we will see.”

It's something Diesel hinted at almost two years ago, but this time he's actually named people working on the film. For example, he mentioned that Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet were involved with the script.

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel - Photo credit: Fast & Furious/Facebook

Perlman wrote the script for “Guardians Of the Galaxy” while Beer was a writer for “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” and Robertson-Dworet was a member of the teams behind scripts for “Captain Marvel” and “Tomb Raider.”

There aren't any details but there are plenty of characters to draw from, for both the good side and bad. Natural picks would include Letty Ortiz and Mia Toretto, played by Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, respectively. Then there are the more recent additions like hacker Ramsay, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, and the baddie Cipher, played by Charlize Theron.

“Fast and Furious” is one of the few franchises where a spin-off has proven successful. The first was last year's “Hobbs & Shaw,” which according to Imdb has grossed close to $760 million worldwide.

As for the original “Fast” franchise, it's set to come to an end with a planned 10th instalment. This final film is expected in 2021.