Ford tuner extraordinaire Shelby American continues to churn out hard-hitting muscle.

Hot on the heels of the company's 825-horsepower Super Snake Mustang unveiled in December comes a new Mustang boasting the same power. This one is a tribute to company founder Carroll Shelby and bears his signature.

2020 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang

The car is called the Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang, and it was revealed for the first time on Friday during the National Automobile Dealer Association Show currently underway in Las Vegas.

The car has been in development for the last two years and is based on the Ford Mustang GT. Buyers can select from the donor car's coupe and convertible body options, and they can also choose whether they want a 6-speed manual transmission or 10-speed automatic.

2020 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang

Under the hood is Ford's 5.0-liter V-8 which has been fitted with a supercharger, a high-flow exhaust system, and a number of new cooling systems. Shelby's team also added magnetic ride suspension, uprated brakes, and extra-wide forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

To fit it all, new fenders and a wide-body kit was also required. Included in the kit is a metallic ram air hood, a new front fascia, side skirts, and a rear diffuser.

2020 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang

“The body was widened with high-quality aluminum fenders to create a square footprint,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American's R&D chief. “The fit and finish are unbelievable, making it as stunning at rest as it is in motion on the road or track.”

If all of this sounds good to you, pricing for the Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang starts at $127,795 and only 50 examples are planned for North America. A limited number will be built by select Shelby distributors internationally.