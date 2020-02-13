Japanese tire manufacturer Yokohama is revising some of its old designs, but with new technology, for use on classic cars.

“Tire design and manufacturing techniques have evolved significantly over the last 50 years or so,” David Seward, managing director of Yokohama HPT Ltd., is quoted in the company’s announcement. “With the launch of our hobby tire range for classic cars, owners will be able to fit tires that offer modern levels of performance, giving great comfort, grip and longevity. However, with classic styling the tires will help owners retain that all-important period correct look.”

The tires are being launched in Europe, but some already are in the U.S. market.

The first tire in the new series is the G.T. Special Y350, which Yokohama says “heralds back to 1967 when the original brand was launched and was the first within Yokohama’s range to feature radial tyre technology. Ideally suited for use on historic Japanese and European cars from the 1960s and 1970s, the tire is now available in 14” and 15” sizes.”

Also available is the Yokohama Advan A008P for the Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo (930), which is back in classic sizes 245/45ZR16 (rear) and 205/55ZR16 (front), and is available in the U.S.

Available in sizes from 10 inches to 15 inches is the Advan HF Type-D 088 designed for “modern classics” from the 1980s and ‘90s, as well as an A539 pattern in sizes from 12 inches to 15 inches, which Yokohama says will fit “a wide range of classics.”

For more information, visit the Yokohama UK website.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.