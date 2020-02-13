A company out of Los Angeles by the name of Czinger plans to unveil a 3D-printed hybrid hypercar at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show.

The new car is called the Czinger 21C, and all work, from the initial design to the construction of the first prototype, was handled locally. Czinger will also build customer versions in L.A.

Czinger 21C

The 21C features a mix of 3D-printed components and off-the-shelf parts and has two seats positioned in tandem, i.e. with the passenger sitting directly behind the driver. This has enabled the designers to add a central driving position and keep the body very narrow.

Power meanwhile comes from an in-house developed hybrid powertrain. No specs have been revealed but Czinger promises the car to be “one of the 21st-century’s most advanced performance vehicles.”

Kevin Czinger in the Divergent Blade

In case you were wondering, the Czinger name comes from company CEO and founder Kevin Czinger. He's the same person behind the Divergent Blade, another 3D-printed high-performance car with tandem seating that served as a proof of concept for the 21C.

We'll have all the details on the Czinger 21C soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 3. To learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.