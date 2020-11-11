Porsche has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated Macan.

The small SUV first arrived on the scene for the 2015 model year and was given a major update for 2019. This latest prototype is for a second major update that should be introduced for the 2022 model year.

Why not a full redesign? Porsche is working on a redesigned Macan, only it will be a battery-electric model based on the new PPE dedicated EV platform jointly developed by Porsche and fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi. Prototypes for the electric Macan are also out testing.

The electric Macan is expected to arrive in 2022 (possibly as a 2023 model), but even at that date not everyone will be ready to make the switch to an EV, so Porsche will continue selling the current Macan alongside it for a few years. It is the company's most popular model after all. This second update will align the current model's styling and tech with the forthcoming electric Macan.

2022 Porsche Macan facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The prototype is heavily camouflaged, with many of its body panels, particularly up front, dummy units. The interior is also camouflaged, so expect changes here as well.

It isn't clear what mechanical changes are planned but the addition of one or more mild-hybrid powertrains is possible. Don't count on a plug-in hybrid powertrain though, as the required battery would eat too much into the trunk space.

Despite the plan to extend the life of the internal-combustion Macan, Porsche remains committed to launching more EVs. The automaker currently estimates 40% of its sales to be EVs by 2025.

Before the electric Macan arrives, Porsche will launch the Taycan Cross Turismo wagon. There's also talk of an electric model to slot into the 718 sports car line.