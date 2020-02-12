If you're in the market for a sexy, open-top sports car, and you've got cash to splurge, Aston Martin may have just what you're looking for.

The automaker late on Tuesday revealed the new generation of its Vantage Roadster, which arrives at dealers in the third quarter of 2020 as a 2021 model.

The car features an automated soft-top roof that boasts a compact mechanism, meaning it shouldn't eat too much space in the trunk when lowered. The mechanism is also very quick, the world's fastest for production cars, in fact, with the roof able to be lowered or raised in less than seven seconds, including at speeds of up to 31 mph. When raised, the design remains very clean, with the roof profile and rear tonneau cover closely matching the lines of the rakish coupe.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Modifications required for the roof have resulted in a weight increase of 132 pounds over the coupe. Some of the modifications include the typical reinforcements to the body structure to compensate for the loss of stiffness from removing the fixed roof.

Together with unique chassis tweaks, such as recalibration of the rear dampers and the software systems for the suspension and electronic stability control, the modifications should mean the dynamic qualities of the Vantage Roadster match up nicely with the coupe, something backed up by comments made by Matt Becker, Aston Martin's chief engineer.

“Convertible sports cars are often seen as compromised when compared to their coupe equivalents, but the Vantage Roadster remains absolutely dedicated true to its mission of delivering precise, agile and expressive handling dynamics combined with stonking straight-line performance,” he said.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Under the hood is a familiar story, with a Mercedes-AMG-supplied 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque and delivering 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. An 8-speed automatic is the sole transmission though a 7-speed manual could be made available at some point. The manual was introduced on the Vantage AMR special edition introduced for 2019 and for 2021 is being offered on the Vantage coupe.

The 2021 model year also sees the full Vantage range available with a cleaner, more streamlined front fascia with a traditional egg-crate grille. The previous design, with its extended grille surround, is still available. Other changes for 2021 include new patterns and colors for the wheels.

The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage is available to order and is priced from $146,000 for the coupe and $161,000 for the convertible.