Electric semi-trailer truck company Nikola is ready to expand into the world of pickup trucks. It's announced a pickup called the Badger that has an extended-range electric powertrain—where the range extender is a hydrogen fuel cell stack.

Historic British brand Lister has released a new teaser for a modern Storm supercar. While the original Storm packed a V-12, its successor could come with electric power.

Cadillac has just redesigned the Escalade and naturally people will be keen to see how it compares with the Lincoln Navigator, its arch rival. We've put together a comparison that looks at the pros and cons of each.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Smaller VW SUV on the way, but more may be coming

Volvo and Geely consider full merger

Get a glimpse inside Rivian—and what it was developing before electric trucks

Revived Hispano-Suiza to present new performance version of 1,000-plus-horsepower Carmen electric GT

Ram recalling nearly 85,000 new heavy-duty pickups for fire risk

First Lexus with self-driving system arrives in 2020

Hyundai takes a big-picture look at the hydrogen economy