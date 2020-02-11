Historic British performance marque Lister on Sunday released a teaser sketch for a successor to its Storm supercar of the 1990s.

The design looks to maintain the stubby, wedge-shaped silhouette of the original Storm. There are also some similarities to another British electric supercar, the 1,973-horsepower Lotus Evija.

Lister Storm Mk2 design sketch

Lister first hinted at a modern Storm in 2018 when it released a similar teaser sketch, but this time the company also released the statement that it is exploring the potential of an electric powertrain.

The original Storm supercar was launched in 1993 by an earlier incarnation of Lister. It featured a 7.0-liter V-12 borrowed from a Jaguar XJR-9 prototype race car, and just 90 examples were built for road use plus a handful more for endurance racing.

Lister Storm

The current incarnation of Lister was established in 2014 and has spent the past few years churning out continuation versions of the famous Knobbly race car. The company also returned to tuning Jaguars; it's looking to transform itself into the unofficial performance arm of Jaguar, similar to what Alpina is to BMW and AMG was to Mercedes-Benz before being brought in-house.

Concurrent with the modern Storm, Lister is also working on a modern Knobbly. Unfortunately, it isn't clear how close the company actually is to launching either model.