Land Rover's next-generation Range Rover Sport has been spotted in prototype form. The mid-size luxury SUV will boast a new platform, electrified powertrains, and hopefully a new SVR performance hero.

A more high-tech, more dynamic Audi A3 is coming for the 2021 model year. It's set to debut in March at the Geneva International Motor Show and should be in showrooms before the year is out.

The Metris light commercial van is now available as a cool camper. It's called the Weekender, and it sleeps up to four and can be ordered with a pullout kitchen.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots

Audi reveals first details on next-gen A3 ahead of 2020 Geneva auto show

Mercedes-Benz Metris van now comes as a pop-up camper

Best of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show: TCC picks the posh and practical

Glickenhaus lists the pros of the SCG 004 over Ford's GT

Electric-car frunks: Bonus space or wasted opportunity?

VW could turn the Passat into an EV

Hyundai joins luxury brands by including complimentary maintenance on 2020 models

Deep dive: "Heist" Honda Civics from "The Fast and the Furious"

Why GM has put hybrids—and the Chevy Volt—in its past