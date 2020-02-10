The Porsche Taycan is one of the most anticipated cars of 2020, and after driving it in several locations we can unequivocally say it's good. Very good.

Jay Leno has now spent some time with the car, in this case behind the wheel of the flagship Taycan Turbo S. He comes off as a bit cautious in this episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" but begins to warm up the more he learns about the car, such as why it has a transmission and how it can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in a little over 20 minutes. Porsche's spokesman in the episode also explains to Leno why the car doesn't have a flat floor inside the cabin.

The Taycan reached dealers last December, in Turbo and Turbo S grades only. These range-topping models are priced from $152,250 (launch pricing is increased to $154,660) and $186,350 (launch pricing of $188,960), respectively. Both offer 616 horsepower in standard mode but with launch control the Taycan Turbo's output temporarily jumps to 670 hp and the Taycan Turbo S's output temporarily rises to 750 hp.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

A Taycan 4S will be available in the spring. This model is priced from $105,150 and has two battery options to choose from. Peak output is 522 hp with the smaller battery and 563 hp with the bigger battery.

So far only the Turbo and Turbo S have had their ranges measured by the EPA, with the numbers coming in at just 201 and 192 miles, respectively. From our own experience with the car, the EPA's estimate is fair. But what it doesn't portray is the fact that the Taycan's range tends to be consistent whether you're driving fast close to the Arctic Circle or along warm Californian canyon roads. In other EVs, range can vary by as much as 30 percent depending on the weather.

Production of the Taycan takes place within a new wing of Porsche's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. To ensure CO2-neutral production, Porsche's plant relies on renewable energy for all power and heating requirements.