While Americans traditionally pack up a pickup truck, SUV or RV when it's time for a camping holiday, in other parts there is an assortment of cool camper vans on offer. These are essentially panel vans with interiors fitted out for spending a night on the road, and they offer practicality combined with car-like dynamics.

Mercedes-Benz is about to test the waters in the U.S. with its Weekender based on the Metris light commercial van. The pop-up camper debuted on Wednesday at the Chicago Auto Show and will be available to order this spring.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender

The Weekender's modifications are handled for Mercedes by Driverge Vehicle Innovations and include an elevating roof with nets and enough sleeping space for two. Inside the vehicle, there's a rear bench seat that opens up into a bed for an additional two, bringing the total sleeping space to four, while the front seats rotate 180 degrees to turn the van into a lounge.

Each Weekender also comes with foam mattresses to fit the sleeping areas, plus a second battery to power devices and additional lighting. There's also a long list of options that include an 8-foot awning, roof racks, a pullout kitchen, and off-grid power solutions with solar panels for charging.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender

As a bonus, Mercedes will provide the first 100 Weekender buyers with a free National Parks Pass.

All Metris vans, including the Weekender, come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque and 5,000 pounds of towing.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender

“Pop-up campers are iconic and highly functional vehicles,” said Robert Veit, managing director of Mercedes-Benz USA Vans. “We have known for a long time that this market need was unmet as evidenced by the high demand for aging existing camper vans still on the road.”

