Ford no longer builds an F-150 Harley-Davidson but there's a company out in Elkhart, Indiana, that still does, and it just unveiled its latest version on Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show.

The company is Tuscany Motor (previously Harley Trucks) and its latest F-150 Harley-Davidson has arrived with a 5.0-liter V-8 supercharged to over 700 horsepower. Other powertrain mods include a custom intake with a high-flow filter, an aluminum intercooler, upgraded fuel injectors, and a high-flow exhaust.

2020 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson by Tuscany Motors, 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Tuscany also tweaked the chassis by installing BDS-tuned suspension featuring Fox shocks and 22-inch Fatboy-style wheels with all-terrain tires.

For the exterior, the truck was fitted with a new grille with a honeycomb insert, an integrated LED light bar in the bumper for off-road use, custom rear bumper covers, and a lot of Harley-Davidson branded components. The motorcycle marque can also be found on the tonneau cover, tailgate, and windshield.

Inside, to no surprise, there's more Harley-Davidson branded gear. The logo features on the floormats and door sills, while Harley-Davidson stainless steel gauges sit in front of the driver. Custom leather seats sport an orange diamond pattern, and special embroidery includes the motorcycle company's badge throughout. Billet aluminum pedals and tinted windows also come standard.

Despite all the mods, Tuscany still offers the truck with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Pricing hasn't been announced but last year's model started at $97,415.

If you're more of General Motors fan, Tuscany also sells a Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson. It doesn't boast the power to match the company's F-150, though.

