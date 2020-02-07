Ford's ultra-expensive hypercar may be already gone.

On Thursday, an executive at Ford said that the 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon edition, which is limited to about a dozen cars per year, was largely spoken for only hours after its debut.

The GT Liquid Carbon cars were offered to Ford GT reservation holders already approved by the automaker to purchase a car, and reportedly all build slots were snapped up. The exec, who has knowledge of the car's availability, asked not to be identified because they were not allowed to speak publicly about the car.

Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz didn’t confirm that the Ford GT Liquid Carbon was sold out, but said that prospective GT owners were highly interested in the exclusive model and he expects that they wouldn’t last long.

The bare carbon-fiber edition of the supercar debuted Wednesday night at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show and like the rest of the 2020 Ford GT range comes with an updated twin-turbo V-6 that makes 660 horsepower.

The company also used the Chicago show to announce that it would offer an updated version of the Gulf livery GT that would command a reported $115,000 premium above the $500,000 asking price of a normal GT. Officials at Ford didn't confirm the asking price for the Gulf livery, but said that buyers were also highly interested in the hertiage-inspired car that now featured a hand-painted racing stripe to commemorate the LeMans winning cars from the 1960s.

According to a Ford spokesman, roughly half of the allotted 1,350 builds of the Ford GT were complete, meaning there are roughly 650 cars left to make in the exclusive run. The Ford GT Mark II track-only edition, which made its debut last year, is the most expensive Ford production car ever offered to the public with the $750,000 Liquid Carbon edition following behind.

