Ford's GT supercar is entering its fourth year on the market and the latest updates see it receive a bare carbon option similar to what you find from exotic brands like Pagani and Koenigsegg. Oh, there's also more power on tap thanks to some new internals for the twin-turbo V-6.

Jeep has unveiled a new Gladiator Mohave built for desert racing. It's Jeep's first desert-rated 4x4 and we don't for a minute think it will be the brand's last.

Nissan is working on a redesign for its Frontier but the new mid-size pickup isn't ready just yet. Instead, the current model will soldier on for at least another year but with a new V-6 and 9-speed automatic in tow.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Ford GT ups horsepower to 660, offers Liquid Carbon special edition

Dune-bashing 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave pickup arrives

New heart, old body: 2020 Nissan Frontier bows for short model year with new 3.8-liter V-6, 9-speed automatic

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review

2021 Chevrolet Equinox takes cues from Blazer brother

Electrify America is gaining ground on Tesla Supercharging

McLaren Sports Series hybrid spy shots

2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2020 Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks

2020 Kia Cadenza gets better looking, more driver-assistance features

Audi E-Tron electric SUV plugs into some sunshine with solar program