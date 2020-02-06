McLaren engineers have been spotted with a test mule for a new hybrid model to sit in the automaker's entry-level Sports Series range.

The engineers are using the body of a 570S (and likely its MonoCell carbon fiber tub, too) to hide the new mechanicals but “hybrid” inscriptions on the exterior and thick electrical cables leading to the engine bay confirm the car as a new electrified model.

We also spot a high-mount exhaust system and carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

A photo of the digital instrument cluster looks to also reveal the final design of the car. A computer image of a car resembling a scaled-down 720S can clearly be seen. Interestingly, the mystery car doesn't appear to feature any side vents like those found on the current Sports Series lineup.

McLaren Sports Series hybrid test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior also shows a new dash design that's likely destined for the next generation of Sports Series cars.

McLaren has stated that every model in its lineup will be electrified by 2025 and that some of these will feature a V-6 engine. It's possible a V-6-based hybrid setup is being tested here.

McLaren also has a 720S-based hybrid test mule out and about, though this model is likely running a detuned version of the V-8-based hybrid setup found in the McLaren Speedtail. The hypercar's output is an impressive 1,035 horsepower.

Look for a debut of the new Sports Series hybrid late this year or in early 2021.