McLaren engineers have been spotted with a prototype for a new hybrid model to sit in the automaker's entry-level Sports Series range.

We know it's a hybrid because previous test mules using makeshift 570S bodies to hide the new mechanicals had “hybrid” inscriptions on the exterior and thick electrical cables leading to the engine bay.

The latest prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can clearly see the taillight signatures, high-mount exhaust, and rear diffuser designs.

A photo of the digital instrument cluster of one of the test mules looks to also reveal the final design of the car. A computer image of a car resembling a scaled-down 720S can clearly be seen.

Interestingly, the mystery car doesn't appear to feature any side vents like those found on the current Sports Series lineup. This suggests that the side intakes we see on the latest prototype are dummy units to hide the true design.

The interior shots also shows a new dash design that's likely destined for the next generation of Sports Series cars.

McLaren Sports Series hybrid test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

McLaren has stated that every model in its lineup will be electrified by 2025 and that some of these will feature a V-6 engine. It's possible a V-6-based hybrid setup is being tested here.

McLaren also has a 720S-based hybrid test mule out and about, though this model is likely running a detuned version of the V-8-based hybrid setup found in the McLaren Speedtail. The hypercar's output is an impressive 1,035 horsepower.

Look for a debut of the new Sports Series hybrid late this year or in early 2021.