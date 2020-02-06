Kia splits its mid-size sedan lineup several ways. The Optima does the heavy lifting as the most popular model, but Kia also offers two higher-end models. The Stinger is the sportier sedan, while the Cadenza aims for luxury.

We saw the updated 2020 Kia K7, which is the Cadenza's name in Korea, last summer, but that was a Korean-market model. On Thursday, we learned the details of the 2020 Cadenza when Kia revealed it at the Chicago Auto Show. The new Cadenza gets a revised look inside and out, an expanded set of driver-assistance features, and a smaller lineup.

Just two trim levels will be offered, Technology and Limited. The current Premium trim won't return.

Exterior changes make a good-looking car even more appealing. The nose features a taller waterfall grille, a tweaked lower front fascia with integrated turn signals, LED headlights with new LED daytime driving lights, and a revised hood shape with more prominent ridges that flow from the edges of the grille. The rear bumper and decklid are revised, and the LED taillights are updated. The standard 18-inch and available 19-inch wheels are also new.

2020 Kia Cadenza

Inside, the Cadenza is changed further. The new dashboard design now features a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard, adds a standard 4.2-inch digital TFT display screen in the instrument panel, and moves the audio controls above the climate controls, which Kia says helps ergonomics. Mood lighting is now available for the Limited model, remote start is standard, the wireless phone charger is upgraded, three additional USB charging ports are added, and Saddle Brown and Gray leather are newly available.

Kia's Drive Wise suite of driver-assistance features is updated. It now includes forward-collision warnings with pedestrian and cyclist detection and automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, active lane control that follows lane lines or a vehicle in front, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and a passenger exit warning system that alerts occupants not to open their doors when a vehicle is approaching. The adaptive cruise control now has stop-and-go capability, speed-limit recognition to change speeds when the speed limit changes, and the ability to lower the speed for curves based on navigation information.

2020 Kia Cadenza

While the K7 features new 2.5-liter inline-4 and 3.0-liter V-6 engines, the 2020 Cadenza will return with the same 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V-6 as last year. The 8-speed automatic also returns to send that power to the front wheels.

Kia says it made improvements to noise, vibration, and harshness. Reinforced subframe crossmembers and resonator wheels for models with the 19-inch wheels reduce cabin noise, reworked shock valves reduce vibration, and larger rear dampers improve rebound on rough roads.

The 2020 Kia Cadenza will go on sale later this year, and prices will be released closer to launch.

