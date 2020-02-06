The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox gets a fresh face to lure new compact crossover buyers. Chevrolet showed a refreshed 2021 Equinox on Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show that takes some design cues from its stylish Blazer brother.

The most obvious changes are the new front and rear fascias, highlighted by multiple versions of a new front grille. The 2021 Blazer also gets a new RS trim like the Blazer, and the Equinox makes its active safety equipment available on more models.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

The new grille is larger and sportier-looking than the outgoing one, and it takes on a different look based on model. The RS grille is black with satin gray accents. The RS model also features black bowtie logos throughout, black badging, black side rails, dark 19-inch wheels, black upholstery with red stitching, and a unique RS shift knob.

The top-end Premier model gets a black grille of its own with chrome accents. It also features new LED headlights and taillights, new 19-inch wheels, a high-gloss black finish on the center console, and French stitching in the cabin.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

Chevrolet offers the 2020 Equinox in L, LS, LT, RS, and Premier trims. Buyers can choose between a 1.5-liter turbo-4 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission or a 2.0-liter turbo-4 teamed with a 9-speed automatic. Chevrolet hasn't quoted new horsepower figures, so they should continue at 170 and 252 horsepower, respectively. Front-wheel drive continues as standard, and all-wheel drive is an option.

Chevrolet also shuffles the safety equipment. Active lane control, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, and intelligent high beams are standard, but Chevrolet added a following-distance indicator and lane-departure warnings as standard equipment this year. Adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitors and GM's safety alert seat that vibrates in the direction of a potential danger are available, while an automatic parking feature and front park assist are added as options.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox goes on sale this fall. Prices will be announced closer to the launch.

