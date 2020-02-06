Sports cars are always an emotional purchase, but everything the 2021 Jaguar F-Type is now makes a lot more sense.

Relieved from an overburdened array of configurations with more than a dozen possibilities for befuddled buyers to consider, the updated 2021 F-Type arrived Wednesday with just six configurations to choose from: coupe or convertible with 4-, 6-, or 8-cylinder power.

Base, 296-horsepower turbo-4 coupes and convertibles are rear-drive only and costs at least $62,625, including destination charges, for the coupe or $65,725 for the convertible. The top F-Type R pairs a 575-hp supercharged V-8 with all-wheel drive and costs $104,325 for the coupe or $106,925 for the convertible. A supercharged V-6 that makes 380 hp is wedged between the two and costs $82,825 with a top, or $85,925 with a folding droptop.

All engines pair to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Last year's manual transmission, which Jaguar says appeared in fewer than one in 10 cars, is long gone. Same goes with last year's SVR, which featured the same 575-hp V-8 found in the new R, but with a more sonorous exhaust and a stiffer suspension. It's likely that an F-Type SVR returns, although officials from Jaguar are tight-lipped for now.

All F-Types are performers. According to Jaguar, the base turbo-4 F-Type can sprint up to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, while the high-po R can do the deed in 3.5 seconds. All F-Types ride on double wishbones in front and back, and adaptive dampers are available. Compared to last year's SVR, Jaguar officials say the exhaust note in 2021 models has been tamed, but all can spit and crackle overrun into the night regardless of what's under hood.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

The F-Type R rides on tires wider by 10 millimeters compared to last year, for even better grip.

In addition to the slimmer lineup, the F-Type gets a trimmer face. The headlights, which reached back along the front fenders last year, have been replaced by sleeker LED lights that visually drop the already low-slung two door. The grille is wider and deeper now, incrementally larger over last year's version, with a more menacing look—especially in an optional black package.

The rear end is lower too and punctuated by slimmer LED taillights borrowed from the I-Pace electric crossover. The exhaust ports give away what's under the hood: turbo-4 models have a single, central exhaust, V-6 versions get two central-mounted tailpipes, and F-Type R versions boast quad exhaust ports at the sides.

Inside, all F-Types get a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Jaguar said 2021 F-Type sports cars would arrive to dealers sometime before summer.