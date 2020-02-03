Volkswagen has rolled out a battery-electric Golf R concept, perhaps hinting that a zero-emission version of the potent hot hatch will one day be launched. The concept made its debut over the weekend during the GP Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its C-Class and the latest spy shots show the car in great new detail. It will bring familiar styling but new powertrains and tech. We even hear that the C63 variant from AMG will skip the V-8 of its predecessors in favor of a 4-cylinder-based hybrid setup.

Mini's next-generation family has been delayed. The automaker blames cost cutting and uncertainty over Brexit for the delays, and it isn't saying how long it will be.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

