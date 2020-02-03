Ferrari wants to use the Purosangue name for its upcoming SUV but a charitable foundation already trademarked it in 2013 and is blocking the Italian automaker from trademarking it for itself.

Purosangue is Italian for “pure blood” and is used by the Purosangue Foundation not only for its own name but also various merchandise material. The foundation is a non-profit based in London that runs campaigns against doping in sport and also helps train disadvantaged athletes.

The lawsuit comes after an agreement between Ferrari and the Purosangue Foundation couldn't be reached.

Ferrari argues that the foundation hasn't used the name enough commercially to warrant the exclusive access, the Financial Times (subscription required) reported on Friday.

Alessandro Masetti, a lawyer representing the foundation, told the Financial Times the name has been in constant use and that there's plenty of proof. One example he mentioned is a shoe line developed with Adidas, a sponsor of the foundation.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on March 5 in a court in Bologna, Italy.

As for the SUV, we know it will ride on a version of Ferrari's front-engined platform, a modular design whose latest iteration underpins the Roma sports car. The platform is capable of fitting V-6, V-8 and V-12 engines, along with all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid capability, though we're unlikely to see the V-12 in the SUV.

A test mule using the body of the GTC4 Lusso was spotted in 2018. Its proportions suggest the Purosangue will be a low, sleek offering and not a traditional SUV. Ferrari even refers to it as a “Ferrari Utility Vehicle.”