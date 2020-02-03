Jeep's spot for Super Bowl LIV aired Sunday, and it stars Bill Murray promoting the new Gladiator pickup truck.

The 60-second spot sees Murray reprise his role as jaded weatherman Phil Connors from 1993's comedy classic “Groundhog Day,” and the production team has done an impressive job of recreating some of the movie's scenes—with several more original actors also starring.

There's one major difference though, which Connors immediately spots. This time around there's a Jeep Gladiator parked in Punxsutawney and Connors makes full use of it for his getaway after stealing the groundhog. He soon starts to enjoy reliving each day as it means more time spent with the Gladiator.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

You would too as the Gladitor is a fun vehicle with a reasonable price tag. It was just voted the 2020 North American Truck of the Year and is much more than a Wrangler with a bed.

Right now the Gladiator comes standard with V-6 performance, in this case a 3.6-liter V-6 mated to a 6-speed manual and rated 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The tow rating with the available 8-speed auto and tow package is an impressive 7,650 pounds. More powertrains are planned, including a diesel and possibly even a plug-in hybrid option.

Other spots from Sunday's Big Game included one from Porsche that featured a sneak peek at the next 911 GT3, another from Audi starring Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, and the first from Genesis. Genesis' spot stars John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen promoting the new GV80.