Volkswagen used the past weekend's GP Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria, to roll out the battery-electric Golf eR1.

The zero-emission hot hatch is strictly a concept for now, but in VW's own words it is an “ambassador for future performance vehicles.”

Unfortunately VW didn't provide any specs but judging by the concept's performance on ice, it's probably packing an all-wheel-drive system. This also makes sense given the Golf R basis as opposed to the front-wheel-drive Golf GTI. All VW will say about the powertrain is that it was developed using lessons learned from the record-breaking ID R time-attack special.

Volkswagen Golf eR1 concept

While the GTI may be VW's indisputable hot hatch icon, over the past two decades the automaker has pushed its hot hatch formula beyond the limits of its practical, humble roots. The result? R.

R represents the pinnacle of VW performance and sporty styling and concept's like the Golf eR1 and the ID R are a way of preparing performance fans for the next evolution: zero emissions.

Volkswagen is preparing GTI and R versions of the redesigned eighth-generation Golf but these will come with internal-combustion engines. VW's first performance-oriented EV that will actually be sold to the public is expected to be based on the ID 4 crossover SUV due out later this year. However, this model is expected to be more along the lines of a GTI than an R.