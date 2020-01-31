The GMC Hummer electric truck's specs were teased; Tesla's Model Y went into production; and the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based three-row SUV was spotted. it's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

GMC teased its upcoming Hummer electric truck before the vehicle's Super Bowl commercial. Set to make its debut on May 20, the electric Hummer is said to have 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque that will allow it to run from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds. It's unclear if that torque measurement is at the motor, axle, or wheels, and whether all Hummers will have that much power.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was detailed by the German automaker ahead of its pending reveal. With tweaked front and rear fascias, electrified powertrains, and the automaker's latest take on modern technology, the latest E-Class will feel fresh. Expect two screens on the dashboard and natural language voice recognition to be standard.

Tesla reported its 2019 fourth quarter financial results and noted it has already started production of the small Model Y electric crossover SUV. Originally set to arrive in summer, the Model Y marks the first time a Tesla product has been ahead of schedule. Deliveries are slated for March. Tesla is building the Model Y at its plant in Fremont, California.

Ford Motor Company's investment in Rivian bought it an electric Lincoln crossover SUV. The electric Lincoln was confirmed and will ride on the Michigan startup's electric skateboard platform. It's unclear when the electric Lincoln crossover SUV will debut, but previous reports pegged the launch for 2022 or 2023.

A photographer spied the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based three-row SUV undergoing cold-weather testing in Michigan. It will likely share a new platform and most of its design with the next-generation Grand Cherokee, but it will be longer and ride a stretched wheelbase to add a third-row seat and extra cargo space.